EarthLink Re-Certified As A 2021 Great Place To Work™

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced that is has been honored with the coveted Great Place to Work™ certification based on extensive employee feedback for the second year in a row.

"This certification for two years in a row is such an honor. We are truly humbled by the feedback our team shared," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Our team is made up of highly-skilled employees from many different fields, and we know how important they are to our ongoing success. So, we make employee experience a priority every day because we understand that our employees directly impact our ability to deliver the outstanding customer experiences we are known for."

EarthLink's Great Place to Work 2021 certification was awarded based on validated employee surveys completed through the platform and affirms that that 87% of employees at EarthLink say it is a great place to work (compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company).

A few key data points from the employee survey:

95% say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

95% say our facilities contribute to a good working environment

96% believe they are given a lot of responsibility

97% believe EarthLink is a safe place to work during the COVID-19 pandemic

95% believe they are treated fairly, regardless of age or gender

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Their independent survey, used to evaluate companies for certification, measures employee satisfaction and various aspects of company culture, including their sense of pride within the company.

About EarthLink:EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider offering access to fast, secure, and reliable internet to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. As an internet pioneer founded in 1994, EarthLink continues to lead the way by offering customers the right connection — the right speed at the right price. An independent company, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2021. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthlink-re-certified-as-a-2021-great-place-to-work-301344453.html

SOURCE EarthLink