EarthDaily Analytics Announces Timeline For The Launch Of Next Generation Satellite Constellation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDaily Analytics Corp., a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company, today announces the timeline for the launch of the company's new constellation of earth observing satellites. The EarthDaily satellite constellation will significantly enhance geospatial analytics capabilities in agriculture, forestry, environment, financial services, and defense and intelligence, among many other verticals.

"EarthDaily Analytics' nine satellite constellation is a system capable of imaging virtually the entire world's landmass"

Construction of the new generation of satellites will begin in July 2021, with launches scheduled in 2023. The new satellites will collect scientific-grade imagery of the planet in a unique combination of 21 spectral bands, many of which will be 5-meter resolution. The constellation will have an expected lifespan of over 10 years.

"EarthDaily Analytics' nine satellite constellation is a system capable of imaging virtually the entire world's landmass every day, in addition to significant portions of the planet's maritime areas," says Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics. "Our plan is now fully underway. This constellation is going to change the business of monitoring both natural and human-caused change across the planet, enabling a wide range of ground-breaking AI and machine learning applications and at scale, global geoanalytics."

The mission plan is as follows:

July 2021 - Mission Kick Off and Launch of the Foundational Partner Program (FPP

- Mission Kick Off and Launch of the Foundational Partner Program (FPP August 2021 - EarthPipeline to become an AWS Certified Independent Software Vendor (ISV) (processing and calibration engine for EarthDaily constellation)

- EarthPipeline to become an AWS Certified Independent Software Vendor (ISV) (processing and calibration engine for EarthDaily constellation) September 2021 - Launch of EarthMosaics Beta service to automatically generate cloud-free large area mosaics of the Earth

- Launch of EarthMosaics Beta service to automatically generate cloud-free large area mosaics of the Earth 2022 - Launch of New Analytics Platform for Agriculture

2023 - Satellites launched and operational

International private equity firm Antarctica Capital announced the formation of EarthDaily Analytics Corporation (EDA) in April 2021. EDA has developed a market leading, proprietary cloud-based data processing software that transforms raw imagery into highly accurate, analytics-ready imagery products. The company's Geosys division is a 30-year market leader in satellite data analytics for the agriculture sector.

"We are very excited to kick off this program. We have begun ordering hardware and we are on track to getting our constellation operational by 2023," said Osborne. "The deployment of the EarthDaily satellites will fulfill a growing demand for high quality, rapidly-processed, and spectrally-rich satellite imagery. Data from the new constellation can be available to customers within hours of acquisition to provide near real time information."

In addition to the timeline, EarthDaily Analytics has announced the formation of our Foundational Partnership Program (FPP), a pre-launch opportunity for customers to become early-adopter strategic partners in the EarthDaily Satellite Constellation program.

About EarthDaily Analytics

EarthDaily Analytics (EDA) is a Canadian company with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, providing evidence-based, actionable insights for addressing some of the world's greatest challenges, from sustainable agriculture and disaster management to climate change monitoring and forestry protection, among many others. Its Geosys division, with operations in Minneapolis, USA, and Toulouse, France, has more than thirty years of AgTech experience analyzing weather and satellite data for agriculture, serving stakeholders across the agricultural value chain with proven solutions for monitoring and benchmarking crops throughout the growing season.

EDA has developed EarthPipeline, the world's first Ground Segment as a Service, that uses proprietary algorithms combined with the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning to produce scientific quality Analytics Ready Data in the cloud at massive scale for "big data" infrastructure and geoanalytics. This fully automated processing pipeline is used with data from a number of satellite sensors to power the geoanalytics services ofits Geosys division and is now being offered commercially. EDA is also developing the EarthDaily Satellite Constellation to image the Earth's landmass and large maritime areas every single day, with the data being processed by EarthPipeline to produce scientific-quality superspectral imagery that will power groundbreaking innovations in a wide range of AI and machine learning applications. For more information, visit www.earthdaily.com .

About Geosys

Geosys is the first global digital agriculture company founded by agronomists. With 30 years of industry experience, Geosys provides customers with the data, analysis and knowledge they need to make more efficient and effective decisions. B2B services range from global risk management and monitoring of agricultural commodities to the marketing of inputs and precision agriculture consulting, using the latest research in agronomy, information technologies and remote sensing. Geosys also develops highly customized business solutions for agricultural lenders, insurers, input suppliers and food companies, with easy-to-use analytics, that help reduce the daily risks of agriculture. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in Europe, Australia and Brazil. Geosys a division of EarthDaily Analytics provides space age data and analytics for the organizations and people who feed the planet. For more information, visit www.geosys.com.

About Antarctica Capital

Antarctica Capital is an international private equity firm headquartered in New York with assets under management in excess of $2 billion as of December 31, 2020. Antarctica Capital is a registered investment advisor and is dedicated to investments in private markets and real assets and the establishment of long-term capital vehicles to leverage this investment focus. Antarctica Capital's investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and to provide more than capital to develop companies. The firm has an absolute return focus, which leads the firm to rigorously evaluate and build conviction around idiosyncratic investment opportunities and build value through the implementation of its investment strategies, such as SIGA®, SARO® and SEREY™.

Contact:Laudan Fenster laudan@linnihanfoy.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthdaily-analytics-announces-timeline-for-the-launch-of-next-generation-satellite-constellation-301336402.html

SOURCE EarthDaily Analytics