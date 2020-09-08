Earth Day Network Announces Two New Board Members

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day Network, the global organizer of Earth Day, today added Justin Kamine and James Leitner to its distinguished Board of Directors.

"We are incredibly honored to have Justin Kamine and James Leitner join Earth Day Network's Board of Directors," said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network. "Their expertise will provide a valuable perspective as Earth Day Network continues to expand our reach and fulfill our mission."

"Justin and James bring enormous talent and creativity to Earth Day Network. Throughout their careers, they have been thoroughly committed to improving the environment and we are grateful to have them," said Gerald Torres, Earth Day Network Board Chair, Professor of Environmental Justice, Yale School of the Environment.

Justin Kamine is the Co-Founder & Partner of KDC, his family business that has built $4B to date of infrastructure nationwide and their core focus is building sustainability at scale. This includes deploying a fresh food waste conversion technology to eliminate food waste nationwide and increase sustainable farming across the United States. Justin has been at the forefront of sustainable and environmentally progressive technologies and food movements for the past six years. Through his angel investments and entrepreneurial talents, he is deeply involved with growing technologies that are actively transforming the agriculture world, creating a more sustainable food supply chain, upcycling previously wasted materials, and driving society to carbon neutrality.

Justin is also a founding partner of Upgraid, a plant-based healthcare company, board member of Loliware, and was ranked 50 most impactful entrepreneurs across the U.S. by Forbes. He received a B.A. from Lafayette College in Environmental Business and Public Policy.

James Leitner serves as President of Falcon Management Corporation, where he manages absolute return portfolios. James is on the Yale President's Council on International Activities and formerly served on the Yale Investment Committee and Yale Honorary Degree Committee. He sits on the Dean's Council of the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, Columbia University Global Leadership Council, Princeton University's Institute for International and Regional Studies Advisory Council, as well as the Dean's Planning Council and the Crowley Advisory Committee at Fordham University Law School. He also holds a position on the Board of The Marshall Project, Board of Trustees of the Montclair Art Museum and Board of Visitors of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University.

He established The Leitner Center for International Law and Justice at Fordham Law School as well as The Leitner Program in International and Comparative Political Economy at Yale University. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Yale in Economics with an emphasis on Russia and Eastern Europe. He also holds a Master's Degree from Columbia University specializing in International Finance and Russian Studies and a JD from Fordham University Law School.

About Earth Day Network

Earth Day Network's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), Earth Day Network works with more than 50,000 partners in 190 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org .

