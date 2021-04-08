Earnhardt Lexus Dealership Earns The Elite Of Lexus Award

PHOENIX, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite of Lexus Award has been earned once again by Earnhardt Lexus.

PHOENIX, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite of Lexus Award has been earned once again by Earnhardt Lexus. This is the 27th time the Phoenix, AZ, dealership has earned this yearly award. Granted in 2021, the designation recognizes excellence in customer service for the 2020 sales and service year.

Significantly, a dealership can only win if it also meets certain sales metrics to demonstrate continued growth. Earnhardt Lexus sold over 1,375 New & L-Certified Lexus SUVs and cars in 2020. Some 59 percent were sold to repeat buyers, demonstrating a high rate of customer retention, another award requirement.

"This is the top award that a Lexus dealership can receive," explained Bull Earnhardt, General Manager. "Our dealership had to demonstrate top performance in sales and service while also demonstrating excellent customer service in both categories."

"We have a great team that works hard every day to provide an amazing experience," continued Earnhardt. "This last year has been especially difficult due to the pandemic, and we have overcome some major challenges to maintain a luxury atmosphere for our guests."

The dealership continues to increase its online presence with a full web-based car-buying platform. Two years ago, the dealership responded to increased requests to provide a more remote, time-friendly car-buying experience. That led to the creation of "No Bull Express"; a program in even higher demand in the last year due to COVID. The service allows the guest to purchase a new or preowned car 100% online with test drive and delivery at the customer's home or office.

COVID precautions are always in high gear on the sales floor, in vehicles, and in the service department. These measures have allowed the dealership to continue to serve the public during the extended impact of the pandemic.

"Service" is another important metric for the Elite of Lexus award. During 2020, the dealership serviced over 18,500 vehicles.

"The manufacturer sets very high standards for service department operation and even higher standards for its awards," said Larry Bockius, Earnhardt Lexus Service Department Manager. "I am proud that the efforts of our skilled technicians and entire service team have been recognized."

In addition to their standard mechanic's license, service department technicians are required to have extensive training in Lexus maintenance and repair. Earnhardt Lexus ensures that their mechanics get additional training to address the leaps in technology in today's automotive industry. The dealership has 40 service bays in its 604,000 square-foot facility.

Earnhardt Lexus is also involved in its community, providing special services to the public by hosting multiple charitable events in its state-of-the-art showroom built in 2016. The dealership is part of Earnhardt Auto Centers, a family-owned, private dealership group with 21 locations tracing its roots in Arizona back to the 1950s.

Media contact: Earnhardt MarketingEMAIL: Press@Earnhardt.com

Related Images earnhardt-lexus-dealership.jpg Earnhardt Lexus Dealership

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earnhardt-lexus-dealership-earns-the-elite-of-lexus-award-301265287.html

SOURCE Earnhardt Auto Centers