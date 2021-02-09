Earnhardt Auto Centers Congratulates San Tan Hyundai, 4-Time Winner Of Top Service Satisfaction Dealer In The Nation

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnhardt Auto Centers is pleased to congratulate San Tan Hyundai of Gilbert for earning the 2020 Top Service Satisfaction Dealer Award in the United States. This is the fourth consecutive year that the dealership has won this national designation.

"We appreciate this recognition, especially as it reflects on the dedication and commitment of our hardworking mechanics," said San Tan Hyundai General Manager, Tom Scheurn. "It certainly reinforces our goal of providing better diagnostics, honest estimates, and thorough repairs."

The annual award is based on customer reviews of the dealership service department. These are gathered by a third-party website, SureCritic. At the end of the year, the reviews are tabulated for all Hyundai dealerships nationwide, and the winner gets a coveted Hyundai Star Award. San Tan Hyundai won in 2017, 2018, and 2019, leading up to its 2020 win.

"San Tan Hyundai has a 97 percent approval rating," remarked Earnhardt Auto Vice President of Marketing, Chris Kerr. "If you read over the 2020 SureFire customer reviews, you'll see positive comments about the staff, the quality of the work, and the value pricing."

"With the Covid-19 crisis, 2020 was challenging for every person and every business," said Scheurn. "That's why this year's award means even more than the three previous ones. It reflects well on our efforts to sustain our level of uncompromising service, despite all of the demands of the quarantine and Covid-related cleanliness."

As a part of the Earnhardt Auto Centers family, San Tan Hyundai offers No Bull Service. Important requirements include plastic gloves for all employees, plastic covers on the seats and steering wheels, reduced guest-employee contact, and 6-feet apart seating in waiting areas.

The San Tan Hyundai service department handles full auto repairs for all brands of vehicles. It has fast oil change services, complete battery services, and a full-service tire department. There are drop-off and pick-up services for auto repairs upon request.

SureCritic is an independent hub that publishes all customer statements, whether positive or negative. Customers offer a 1-to-5 star rating, and San Tan Hyundai currently has a 4.8 out of 5 score. San Tan Hyundai reviews, numbering over 14,700, are available uncensored on the SureCritic site.

