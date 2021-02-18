Earnest Research Launches Healthcare Dataset With Insights Into $1 Trillion Of US Claims

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research , the leading data analytics firm for investors, corporations, consulting firms, and government agencies, has launched Earnest Healthcare, a new suite of data products that tracks the U.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research , the leading data analytics firm for investors, corporations, consulting firms, and government agencies, has launched Earnest Healthcare, a new suite of data products that tracks the U.S. healthcare economy in real time.

Earnest Healthcare provides visibility into $1 trillion of de-identified U.S. healthcare claims, capturing 25% of all annual U.S. pharmacy claims and 30% of all U.S. medical claims. Data insights include drug prescriptions, medical procedures, adjudicated pricing, and diagnosis group, with the ability to cohort by particular geographies (region, state, etc.), channel (telehealth, office, etc.), facility type (in/outpatient, ASC, etc.), insurance type (commercial, Medicare, etc.) and more.

"In terms of sheer breadth and accuracy, Earnest Healthcare is the first of its kind," said CEO Kevin Carson. "Understanding the healthcare space is essential for investors, management consultants, and government agencies alike—and increasingly so in the age of the coronavirus pandemic."

Earnest Healthcare has launched with an extensive coverage network including 900,000 physicians and 5,500 hospitals. Clients receive daily data with minimal lag, and history dating back to 2012.

Earnest Healthcare can help clients answer questions like:

How is COVID affecting healthcare utilization by provider specialty and driving telehealth adoption?

How has the share of immuno-oncology drug therapies shifted across different indications throughout recent periods?

How are knee and hip replacement surgeries performing across various clinical settings?

For more information on Earnest Healthcare or to schedule a demo visit: https://www.earnestresearch.com/earnest-healthcare/

About Earnest ResearchFounded in 2012, Earnest Research measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, corporations, management consultants, and government agencies.

Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Foot Traffic, Retail Pricing and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit earnestresearch.com.

For Press Inquiries Dina Lyon, Director of Marketing - dlyon@earnestresearch.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earnest-research-launches-healthcare-dataset-with-insights-into-1-trillion-of-us-claims-301231172.html

SOURCE Earnest Research