Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103

MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - David Grondinannounces that, directly and indirectly, he has acquired (the "Acquisition") 15,000,000 common shares (each, a " Share") of AM Resources Corp. (" AMR").

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Grondin, President, CEO and shareholder of AMR, directly and indirectly, held 716,962 Shares and securities that entitle him to acquire 1,300,000 Shares. Upon completion of Acquisition, he will have control and direction over an aggregate of 15,716,962 Shares and 1,300,000 convertible securities, representing .13.96% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 14.95% on a partially-diluted basis.

All securities of AMR controlled by Mr. Grondin are held for investment purposes. In the future, he (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of AMR through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Grondin in connection with the Acuiqistion will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be obtained by contacting:

David GrondinPresident and Chief Executive OfficerAM Resources Corp.1-514-360-0576

