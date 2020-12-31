Early Multidrug COVID-19 Treatment Can Prevent Hospitalizations And Deaths, States Physicians For Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An international collaboration of physicians has just published an updated protocol for early at-home treatment of COVID-19, which recognizes the three stages of the disease. Nearly all patients can be successfully treated without hospital admission, and avoid the devastating organ damage and blood clotting that can occur if the disease is allowed to progress, the authors state.

Instead of the "therapeutic nihilism" advocated by government agencies, these physicians, led by Baylor cardiologist Peter A. McCullough, M.D., propose urgent early intervention with sequenced, multidrug therapy (SMDT). This utilizes the early window of opportunity to prevent viral replication, rather than squandering time with a "wait and see" approach.

Many countries around the world encourage early treatment, in contrast to countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, Western Europe, and some South American countries, where lifesaving information may be censored, and governments refuse to support randomized clinical trials evaluating widely available, generic, inexpensive therapeutics, the article notes.

"Clinicians must act according to clinical judgement and in shared decision making with fully informed patients," the authors conclude.

"Physicians for Civil Defense encourages patients and physicians to share this information widely. Until the pandemic is over, early treatment of high-risk patients should be standard practice," states president Jane M. Orient, M.D., a coauthor of the article.

Physicians for Civil Defense provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

