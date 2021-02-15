Early COVID-19 Treatment Successful--Despite Skeptics

VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 14, 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reconsidered the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Ventura Clinical Trials, owned and operated by Dr. Sabine Hazan, is one of the institutions researching Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine—with remarkable success.

Dr. Stanley Frochtzwajg, the chief medical officer with Community Memorial Health System that operates Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, Ojai Valley Hospital and numerous clinics across the California county is one of Dr. Hazan's patients. Dr. Frochtzwaig tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Following Hazan's protocol which includes a combination therapy and formulated (made in America) vitamins. Frochtzwajg says, "I definitely started to show improvements in my fatigue, my fever resolved . . . taste and smell returned about a week after starting treatment." Hazan has treated hundreds of patients from across the U.S. who tested positive for COVID-19. Go to https://vcreporter.com/2021/02/ventura-hospital-chief-with-covid-treated-at-home/ for the complete story.

Hazan, a gastroenterologist, has been sequencing the human microbiome looking for microbial answers to digestive and other disorders. When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Hazan decided to use her resources to seek a remedy. "We found 4 unique variants in eight patients very quickly and 33 mutations across all patients. We began trials to see if was possible that some people might respond to simple treatments or avoid the infection altogether." Go to https://progenabiome.com/clinical-trials for more information.

In a paper published by Gut Pathogens, "Detection of SARS-CoV-2 from patient fecal samples by whole genome sequencing," Hazan's team discovered the virus in stool samples taken 45 days after some patients tested positive for COVID. "The virus lingers in some people much longer than we originally thought. The chance for contagion by these people is still high over a month later." Hazan's paper can be seen at https://progenabiome.com/publications.

Hazan's recent book on gut health, Let's Talk Sh!t: Disease, digestion and fecal transplants is available on Amazon.

