Eargo To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo Inc., (EAR) , a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 19, 2020. On the same day, Eargo will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 649-1234 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7293 for international callers, using conference ID: 2826509. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of Eargo's website at ir.eargo.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Eargo's website.

About EargoEargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility, and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I device for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email, or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

The company's 4 th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi, was launched in January and features improved capabilities across audio fidelity and bandwidth. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase here .

