Eargo Launches Eargo 6 With Sound Adjust For Effortless Hearing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today launched Eargo 6, its sixth-generation FDA Class II exempt hearing aid and most powerful device yet, at CES 2022.

Eargo 6's new Sound Adjust technology is an example of better hearing, made effortless. Its proprietary algorithm identifies the user's surroundings and instantly modifies the hearing device's settings to ensure optimal benefit, without requiring manual input from the wearer. Eargo 6 also introduces a new environmental offset called "mask mode" to offset the communication challenges faced by individuals with hearing loss while conversing with someone wearing a face mask; a user can select "mask mode" through the app.

"The current hearing aid model is broken: the customer has not been at the heart of the experience, and innovation has lagged to the detriment of the user," said Christian Gormsen, Eargo's President and CEO. "Millions of Americans who could benefit from a device have long been boxed out of the category by clunky, unaffordable, and inconvenient solutions. By completely transforming how the product looks, works, and is purchased, we are one step closer to our overarching goal of changing the way the world thinks about hearing loss, and eliminating the stigmas surrounding it."

Eargo 6's new core features include:

Hearing Made Effortless : Eargo 6's Sound Adjust feature identifies the environment users are in and automatically modifies the device settings to provide optimal benefit. No need for users to pull out their app or tap their ear to make a manual change, as Eargo 6 adjusts automatically.

: Eargo 6's Sound Adjust feature identifies the environment users are in and automatically modifies the device settings to provide optimal benefit. No need for users to pull out their app or tap their ear to make a manual change, as Eargo 6 adjusts automatically. Improved Performance in Noise : Eargo's fast-acting noise reduction reduces loud background noise and noise between pauses in speech, while leaving the speech energy unaffected, enabling improved hearing in noisy environments such as restaurants.

: Eargo's fast-acting noise reduction reduces loud background noise and noise between pauses in speech, while leaving the speech energy unaffected, enabling improved hearing in noisy environments such as restaurants. Water-resistance: Eargo 6 has been tested to a water-resistance rating of IPX7, or water resistance of up to 30 minutes at a water depth of up to one meter.

Since launching its first device in 2015, Eargo has remained committed to redefining the hearing device industry through product and service innovation. Its discreet, in-canal design renders it virtually invisible, while also offering enhanced sound quality. Eargo's easy-to-navigate mobile application allows users to personalize their device to their unique hearing preferences from the comfort of their home, which is bolstered by trusted lifetime virtual support from hearing guides and licensed hearing professionals. Eargo has approximately 40 licensed hearing professionals on staff, available for telehealth appointments at no additional charge.

Eargo uses a fully customized and rechargeable battery, developed by VARTA, which offers the highest energy density in the smallest space. The device is fully charged within four hours for up to 16 hours of continuous power.

Eargo 6 Pricing Eargo 6 is available for purchase at a fraction of the price of traditional hearing aids: $2,950, with financing available for as low as $94/month for 36 months,* and with interest-free financing options available.**

* Subject to approval of credit application. The as low as example payment is based on the listed product price, assuming a 36-month term loan and 8.99% APR. Rates range from 0% to 8.99% APR, resulting in, for example, 36 monthly payments of $31.80 at 8.99% APR, per $1,000 borrowed. APRs will vary depending on credit qualifications, loan amount, and term. Some financing terms will vary based on purchase price and/or product.

** 0% financing options available on 12- and 24-month terms. Bread® pay-over-time plans are loans made by Comenity Capital Bank.

Customers can purchase Eargo 6 online at eargo.com or by phone at 1-800-61-EARGO. Each purchase of Eargo 6 comes with a 45-day money back guarantee and a two-year warranty.

Potential users can take Eargo's free hearing screening to see if the product could work for them. Plus, Eargo's team of licensed hearing professionals are on standby for a free telecare checkup.

Those attending CES can try Eargo 6 at Pepcom and ShowStoppers events, or by visiting Booth 8334. To learn more about Eargo and Eargo 6, please visit https://shop.eargo.com/eargo-6

About Eargo Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo device is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

