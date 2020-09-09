EAN Rolls Out DeFi Borrowing And Lending Platform

MELBOURNE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne based EAN set to launch DeFi borrowing and lending platform to meet surging demand for yield farming.

"We strive to be a one-stop-shop for all Crypto traders and offer the widest variety of trading products," Founder Matt Chen (@EANMattChen) told Coin Telegraph during a Zoom interview. "We can't be a global leader without including DeFi into our platform."

EAN's DeFi product allows users to borrow or lend and earn interest plus the platform's native token D-EAN. The token is finite and earlier users will reap the rewards for their early adoption.

The DeFi product funds will be utilized to provide liquidity to the users of EAN's Exchange to trade the variety of products offered and to tap into the highest yields the market is offering. Leverage Tokens , Quanto Perpetual Futures, Futures Contracts, Options and the volatility of stocks, indexes and commodities are some of the products available from EAN.

Surging demand for margin funding and demands from users to earn yields on unused assets has pushed EAN to develop and add its upcoming DeFi platform through its website and mobile app. Coin Telegraph had the opportunity to look at the Beta test version and it was simple and straight-forward for even a novice user to understand. We were also pleased to see that you could speculate on the price of Gold, Oil and even hot stocks like Tesla.

To learn more, visit EAN's website at http://www.EANex.io or follow their Twitter @EANExchange

