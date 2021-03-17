EagleRider Holdings Launches Peer-to-Peer Motorcycle And Powersports Sharing Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRider Holdings, the world's largest motorcycle and powersports rental, tour, and subscription provider, recently launched a new company, EagleShare.

EagleShare connects private owners and dealers of motorcycles, ATVs, side by sides, snowmobiles, and more with rental customers from around the world. Vehicle owners set their rates and availability and may communicate with potential renters before approving each request. The very simple process from the initial request through confirmation, check-out and return is conveniently handled via mobile phone, tablet, or desktop.

"The sharing economy is here," said Karsten Summers, CEO of EagleRider Holdings. "Our new sharing platform provides the millions of customers already visiting our websites for motorcycle and powersports rentals with a wider range of destinations and models to choose from when it comes to on-road and off-road experiences. Owners and dealers that choose to list their vehicles for rent on EagleShare will instantly benefit from our sister company EagleRider's loyal customer base earned over the past 29 years."

Chris McIntyre, Co-Founder of EagleRider Holdings added, "Developing EagleShare felt very natural for our team. Our team, led by our incredible CTO, Hal Oreif, was able to draw from successful sharing models like Airbnb and Turo and then weave that into our 29 years of expertise in delivering incredible motorcycle and powersports experiences."

EagleShare will begin allowing private owners and dealers to list vehicles for rent on March 17, 2021.

EagleRider Holdings was founded in 1992 with four bikes in the garage of a home in San Pedro, California. Today, EagleRider is a household name with motorcycle and powersports enthusiasts from around the world, with a footprint of more than 160 locations across five continents. The company is anchored by three brands: EagleRider Rentals and Tours, which welcomes more than 100,000 customers annually; Club EagleRider, a motorcycle and powersports subscription available in the US and Canada; and its peer to peer sharing platform, EagleShare.

