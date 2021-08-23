Eagle Point Software Acquires UK-Based KnowledgeSmart

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software Corporation has announced the acquisition of United-Kingdom-based KnowledgeSmart Ltd, a company that delivers skills gap analysis and benchmarking services to help AEC firms maximize their...

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software Corporation has announced the acquisition of United-Kingdom-based KnowledgeSmart Ltd, a company that delivers skills gap analysis and benchmarking services to help AEC firms maximize their return on investment in technology, people and client services.

Eagle Point Software is the developer of the Pinnacle Series AEC e-learning system, which features a comprehensive library of videos, documents and other development resources that enables long-term employee training and on-demand problem-solving.

John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point Software, explained, "Although Pinnacle Series was the industry's first e-learning platform to integrate with KnowledgeSmart in 2018, we're now positioned to integrate the two platforms even further and evolve them to bring more value to the AEC and manufacturing spaces. By combining our world-class teams and solutions, Pinnacle Series and KnowledgeSmart are able to deliver rapid platform enhancements that help the design and construction markets upskill and work more productively."

Biver continued, "The world has evolved to a work from home or hybrid model virtually overnight. Combining that challenge with ongoing technological advancements, skills gaps in our industry are greater than they have ever been. This acquisition positions us to be able to provide more value than ever before."

Rory Vance, Managing Director of KnowledgeSmart, shared, "KnowledgeSmart has enjoyed a close working partnership with Eagle Point for the past five years. Our operational and management teams work well together, and the two organizations share common values with a strong team spirit plus complementary skills and technologies. By combining the industry-leading Skills Assessment platform with the most widely used e-learning and skills development system in the AEC sector, I believe we will achieve more."

Vance will continue in a leadership role and actively engage in the forward-looking strategy and execution-related integrations of KnowledgeSmart with Pinnacle Series. It is anticipated other key KnowledgeSmart employees will join Eagle Point and remain based in the United Kingdom.

About Pinnacle Series by Eagle PointPinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of engineers, architects and construction technologists who deliver the leading AEC and manufacturing development and productivity platform to 240,000+ global registered users. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on LinkedIn; Twitter; YouTube.

