Eagle Point Credit Management Voted "Best U.S. CLO Equity Investor" In CreditFlux CLO Census 2021

Eagle Point Credit Management LLC ("Eagle Point"), a specialist investment manager focused on investing in CLO securities, portfolio debt securities and other credit investments, was voted the "Best U.S. CLO Equity Investor" in a survey of 242 verified CLO investors, collateral managers, bankers, traders and service providers.

The survey was conducted in October by Creditflux, a leading global information source covering credit funds and CLOs. The findings were published in this year's edition of the publication's CLO Census report. Eagle Point received 30% of all votes among the 27 firms nominated in its category.

"Since our inception, Eagle Point has employed a differentiated and proactive approach to investing in CLO equity. We take a very long-term view and our partners in the market see the value we bring to each transaction," said Thomas Majewski, Managing Partner of Eagle Point. "We are proud that our peers have recognized our leadership so decisively and are grateful to our investors who place their trust in our ability to deliver results."

CreditFlux previously named Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) - Get Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. Report " Best Closed-End CLO Fund" at its Credit Symposium and Manager Awards earlier this year. This award category measured the change in value of eligible funds between January 2020 and March 2021.

About Eagle Point Credit Management Eagle Point Credit Management is a specialist investment manager focused on investing in CLO Securities, Portfolio Debt Securities and other credit investments. As of September 2021, Eagle Point manages over $5.9 billion of assets for a diverse set of clients. Learn more about Eagle Point at http://eaglepointcredit.com/.

