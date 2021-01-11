Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Update In Vasopressin Trial; Trial Date Postponed From January 11, 2021 To February 1, 2021 To Protect Against COVID-19 Concerns

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) ("Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that, on January 8, 2021, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware postponed the January 11, 2021 vasopressin trial between Eagle and Endo Par Innovation Company, LLC, et al. due, in part, to ensure the health and safety of the trial teams in light of a COVID-19 concern. The trial is now scheduled to begin remotely starting February 1, 2021 and is expected to be concluded by February 5, 2021.

