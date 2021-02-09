Eagle Life Insurance Company Names Albert As Head Of Sales

Eagle Life Insurance Company ®, a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company ®, has announced Bryan Albert will be joining the company as Head of Sales effective Feb. 9, 2021. In this role, Albert will be managing all aspects of Eagle Life's sales teams while ensuring alignment between sales strategies and marketing. Albert will report directly to Graham Day, President of Eagle Life.

"Having Bryan Albert join the management team here at Eagle Life will immediately impact our sales teams through his leadership, talent development and business acquisition experience," Day said. "Bryan brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and record of success across multiple channels of distribution. He has consistently delivered a client-centric approach on how to best engage financial advisors. Furthermore, Bryan will contribute to our product evolution process as we align to various platforms, distribution technologies and specific firm needs. Eagle Life has aspirational goals to grow and Bryan's contributions will lead us forward beyond 2021 in our go-to-market execution within the over-arching AEL 2.0 strategy."

Albert joins Eagle Life with nearly 25 years in the financial services industry. He most recently served at Prudential Financial where he was a Divisional Sales Manager for their southeast territories. Over the past 11 years, Albert lead teams of wholesalers across banks, broker-dealers and wire-houses where they consistently exceeded sales goals and grew market share.

Prior to his role as a Divisional Sales Manager, Albert spent eight years as a Regional Vice President driving annuity sales within South Carolina and Georgia through independent broker-dealer firms. He also spent nearly five years at Pioneer Investments and Federated Investors as a mutual fund wholesaler. Albert graduated from Clemson University and currently resides with his family outside of Columbia, S.C.

ABOUT EAGLE LIFE

Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.

