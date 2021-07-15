Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend And Second Quarter 2021 Results

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: EFBI), the holding company for EAGLE.bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about August 13, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2021.

The Company also announced today its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. A copy of the announcement can be found on the Company's website at www.eagle.bank under the heading "Investor Relations - Financial Reports."

About EAGLE.bank

EAGLE.bank, an Ohio chartered bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, was originally chartered in 1882. At June 30, 2021 Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc., our holding company, had $167.4 million of total assets, $135.1 million of total deposits and $29.6 million of total stockholders' equity. We provide financial services primarily to individuals, families and businesses through our main office and two branch offices located in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth, the results of regulatory examinations, and the effect of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company, the communities where we have our branches, the state of Ohio and the United States, including its effect on the economy and overall financial stability. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the effects of the other factors listed herein. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Other factors, including some of which we are currently unaware may affect our results.

