Eagle Capital Growth Fund Opts Into Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act

The Board of Directors of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ("Fund") (NYSE American: GRF) unanimously agreed to "opt in" to the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act effective immediately.

The Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in high quality growth companies. To learn more about the Fund, please go the Fund's website: www.eaglecapitalgrowthfund.com

If you have a question about the Fund, please contact David C. Sims, the Fund's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, at (414) 765-1107, or by e-mail to: dave@simscapital.com

