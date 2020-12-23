Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head Of Business Development

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, announced today that Niall Hurley, former Head of Business Development at Eagle Alpha will be assuming the position of CEO.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, announced today that Niall Hurley, former Head of Business Development at Eagle Alpha will be assuming the position of CEO. In addition, Natalie Aitken, who recently came to Eagle Alpha from a leading data vendor, App Annie, has been appointed Head of Business Development taking over the helm from Niall Hurley.

Niall Hurley, CEO said: "Eagle Alpha, as the leading alternative data aggregator, has evolved and grown significantly since I arrived in 2018. I am honoured to be leading a team that continues to grow and serve its buyer and vendor clients through our data platform and advisory solutions. Our 2020 growth rate and client renewals is a testament to the team delivery in a turbulent environment. The Eagle Alpha brand remains at the forefront of alternative data with groups like Bank of America, IEX, Man Group and PWC all selecting us this year to co-author primers and white papers. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Emmett, the management team, our clients and partners in 2021 and beyond."

Natalie Aitken, Head of Business Development, said: "I am delighted to be taking over the role of Head of Business Development from Niall and leading the super talented sales team as we expand the knowledge and use of alternative data across many industries. Since joining the company a few months ago, I have been immersed into the deep network of data buyers, vendors and experts that Eagle Alpha has built over the last 8 years and am excited to be part of the exciting journey ahead."

"I founded the business back in 2012. Having run the company for 8 years I believe now it is time to hand over the baton to Niall so that he can bring new energy the role. I have known Niall for 20+ years and look forward to working with him on the next chapter of Eagle Alpha. Niall has built very strong relationships with our asset management clients. Natalie is a proven sales professional and her promotion will help us increase our traction into the corporate and private equity verticals," said Emmett Kilduff. Emmett, the Founder & CEO of Eagle Alpha will become the Executive Chairman in order to explore additional business interests.

About Niall Hurley

Niall's has 20+ years' experience in capital markets and asset management at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and hedge funds in London. At Eagle Alpha, Niall has been part of the management team and Board since 2018. He has led the Business Development team and supported delivery of Eagle Alpha's growth strategy.

About Natalie Aitken

Natalie has been working in start-ups for over 15 years, helping multi-national enterprises change the way they consume and gain insights from data. Recently Natalie was running App Annie's EMEA Investor business, working with Hedge Funds, VC's and Private Equity Firms to understand the global mobile market. App Annie is a global leader in mobile app download and engagement data. In addition, Natalie has vast experience selling high value solutions to the Corporate market, with specialist industry knowledge of finance, retail, telecommunications and media at her time with Mellmo (acquired by SAP), and Qlik.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data.

First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of December 1st, 2020, Eagle Alpha partners with over 1,500 datasets and hundreds of data buyers across asset management, private equity firms and corporates.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

Contact:

Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle AlphaE: inquiries@eaglealpha.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eagle-alpha-appoints-a-new-ceo-and-head-of-business-development-301198133.html

SOURCE Eagle Alpha