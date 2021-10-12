E2open Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, And Governance Report

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) , a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

"Since embarking on the mission to orchestrate complex global supply chains using our integrated platform, we have known that what we do at its core supports sustainability," said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at E2open. "We help companies accelerate growth, reduce costs, increase visibility, and improve agility and resiliency - more sustainably. Our inaugural ESG report highlights how we are invested in operating in a manner that is consistent with our sustainability aspirations."

E2open's ESG report details the company's initiatives including:

The impact of its solutions to sustainably improve supply chains

Solution delivery designed to minimize disruption and risk

People programs that support employee wellbeing, engagement, diversity and inclusion, and community support

Initiatives to minimize environmental impact for the company and throughout clients' supply chains

Processes to promote a fair and ethical culture and sound governance practices and compliance

