E2open Positioned Again As A Leader With The Highest Ability To Execute And Completeness Of Vision In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Report

E2open (ETWO) , a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, has been placed by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant with the highest ability to execute and completeness of vision in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks for the second year in a row.

"Globalization and outsourcing have transformed industries, making it more efficient to bring goods to market, but also more complex and susceptible to disruption," said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. "The majority of activity - and business risk - now resides outside the enterprise in multiple tiers of upstream and downstream partners, with goods often crossing several borders before reaching consumers."

"These complex interdependencies between external parties require a new networked approach to plan, optimize, execute, collaborate and orchestrate across all tiers of partners," continues Farlekas. "The result is better business outcomes, with decisions that reflect the actual realities of the entire end-to-end supply chain instead of isolated segments. We are honored that Gartner has recognized E2open as a Leader in this space."

We believe to qualify as a multi-enterprise supply chain business network in this Magic Quadrant, vendors must offer a cohesive platform that combines a network, applications and artificial intelligence (AI). E2open provides a network that supports all four network ecosystems (demand, supply, logistics and global trade), offers a full range of supply chain management applications, and a full lineup of field-proven AI to make sense of substantial volumes of high-frequency data and automate decisions. Inherent collaboration within the platform creates shared value for brand owners and partners alike, fostering a healthy ecosystem that can better capture growth opportunities and withstand disruptions.

"Agile and resilient supply chains require a new way of thinking - one that allows companies to transform themselves into orchestrators of global processes across an ecosystem of partners spanning demand, supply, logistics and global trade to bring products to market," said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. "E2open has been a pioneer in this space for more than a decade - our network platform combines visibility, process orchestration and decision making to see what is happening in real-time, understand the business impact of changes at any step of the way, evaluate and take corrective actions, track execution and enable continuous learning. Multi-enterprise networks provide immediate value for companies at any stage of their supply chain journey and are key enablers for digital transformation."

To access a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks report, please visit www.e2open.com.

