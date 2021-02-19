E2Gold Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Eric Owens, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, E2Gold Inc. ("E2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: ETU), and his team joined Tim Babock, Managing Director, Capital Formation, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

E2Gold Inc. is a gold and other mineral exploration company. The company's projects include Hawkins project, which is located in northern Ontario.

E2Gold's quick successful and oversold IPO at the end of 2020 was the result of a well managed and focused effort by the company and its supporting players. Management intends to apply these efforts to its activities on its Hawkins Project, an exciting gold exploration project in Northern Ontario, with a near surface resource, little work on it in 4o years, and great growth potential. For more information visit https://www.e2gold.ca

