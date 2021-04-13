E11EVEN MIAMI Becomes The First Major Nightlife Venue In The United States To Accept Bitcoin

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E11EVEN MIAMI, the award-winning 24/7 ultraclub located in the heart of Downtown Miami, today announced that they are the first major nightclub in the United States to accept Cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Now, when paying for tables, drinks, merchandise, guests have the option of seamlessly paying with Cryptocurrency. The decision to offer guests the option of paying with Cryptocurrency is a true testament to the E11EVEN Partners hospitality group continuously finding new ways to lead the industry.

"With the tremendous growth & relevancy of Cryptocurrency coupled with Mayor Francis Suarez leading the charge for Miami's tech boom, we felt it made sense to introduce Cryptocurrency as an option to our guests to pay for their night out," said Dennis DeGori, Creator/CEO of E11EVEN MIAMI. "E11EVEN is dedicated to always staying ahead of the curve, and we believe Cryptocurrency is here to stay."

Always finding ways to elevate their guest experience, E11EVEN MIAMI has partnered with one of the largest cryptocurrency processing companies to implement a system to process cryptocurrency purchases using Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more. The system in place enables businesses to accept Cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Accepting crypto is attractive to the venue, and its guests as E11EVEN continuously sees its VIP guests more involved in the Bitcoin industry.

"Bringing services and amenities that cater to our cutting-edge clientele is of uber importance (to us), and we're seeing an increasing trend of clients wanting to use their Cryptocurrency as a form of payment," said Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner of E11EVEN MIAMI. "We believe nightclubs allowing Bitcoin as payment will soon become a nightlife industry norm, and we're excited to be the ones paving the way."

Since opening the doors in early 2014, E11EVEN MIAMI has catapulted the South Florida nightlife scene to incredible new heights. In 2019, the landmark destination established itself as the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot, globally further stabilizing its presence as one of the most sought-after clubs in the world. Additionally, the E11EVEN Partners continue to grow the brand with E11EVEN HOTEL & RESIDENCES and E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio. Further, E11EVEN has licensed its intellectual property for E11EVEN Vodka.

ABOUT E11EVEN MIAMILocated in Downtown Miami, Florida, E11EVEN MIAMI is the world's first and only 24/7 ultraclub. Since opening the doors in 2014, people have flocked to the unique nightlife experience, making it one of the most recognized clubs worldwide. E11EVEN MIAMI accolades include being awarded "Best New Nightclub Concept," perennially voted among the top 10 nightclubs worldwide, and becoming the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot globally. E11EVEN plays host to some of the most spectacular live shows ever performed inside a nightclub with world-class aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, and exotic dancers. Bringing the highest level of performance art, choreographed to original music against the backdrop of state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology, E11EVEN MIAMI is known for presenting unforgettable up-close-and-personal performances by some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry. Stars such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam have taken the stage in front of guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dwyane Wade, Vin Diesel and more. Offering premium bottle service and a delectable food menu, E11EVEN MIAMI delivers a one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality experience throughout all aspects of the 20,000 sq. ft. space, truly revolutionizing the VIP experience in the nightlife industry. E11EVEN MIAMI is located at 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, visit 11miami.com.

