E-Paper Display (EPD) Market To Record Growth Worth $ 5.17 Bn With Amazon.com Inc. & Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Emerging As Key Growth Contributors |Technavio Insights
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-paper display (EPD) market in the Consumer Electronics industry is poised to grow by $ 5.17 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the e-paper display (EPD) market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 22.82%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Microtips Technology USA, NEC Corp., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although an increasing number of applications of EPDs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
e-Paper Display (EPD) Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Flexible EPDs
- Curved EPDs
- Flat EPDs
- Foldable EPDs
- Application
- E-readers
- Mobile Displays
- Public Displays
- Wearables
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the e-paper display (EPD) market in the e-paper Display Industry include Amazon.com Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Microtips Technology USA, NEC Corp., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- e-Paper Display (EPD) Market size
- e-Paper Display (EPD) Market trends
- e-Paper Display (EPD) Market industry analysis
The e-paper display (EPD) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing use of e-books will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the difficulties in supporting animations will hamper the market growth.
e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-paper display (EPD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-paper display (EPD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-paper display (EPD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-paper display (EPD) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- E-readers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile displays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public displays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Flexible EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Curved EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flat EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foldable EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- CLEARink Displays Inc.
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- LANCOM Systems GmbH
- Microtips Technology USA
- NEC Corp.
- PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc.
- Plastic Logic HK Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
