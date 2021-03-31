E-learning Market In US To Grow By $ 21.64 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., And D2L Corp. Among Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio estimates the e-learning market in the US to grow by USD 21.

Technavio estimates the e-learning market in the US to grow by USD 21.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by evolved learning and education landscape. In addition, the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning will positively influence the growth of the e-learning market in the US.

E-learning Market in US: Product LandscapeBased on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the content segment. This can be attributed to the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

E-learning Market in US: End-user LandscapeBased on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the higher education segment. This can be attributed to the availability of high-quality content, increasing concern about student debt, the cost-effectiveness of e-learning, and the limited availability of seats in higher educational institutions.

Major Five E-learning Market Vendors in the US:

Adobe Inc.: The company offers Photoshop basics for eLearning designers and Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate Program.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.: The company offers key services for higher education, test preparation, English language teaching, and e-journals for library reference in downloadable digital format.

D2L Corp.: The company offers Brightspace Core to schools and institutes of higher education.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.: Key services offered by the company include flipped classroom and hybrid learning.

Instructure Inc.: The company offers e-learning programs through its e-learning platforms such as Canvas Assessment and Bridge. Some of these include Bridge Learn and Bridge Practice.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market - Global digital English language learning market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market - Global adaptive language learning software market is segmented by end-user (ed-tech companies, educational institutions, and corporate sectors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

