E-Learning Market In The US To Grow By USD 36.54 Billion | Key Drivers And Market Forecasts | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

The e-learning market in the US is expected to grow by USD 36.54 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the e-learning market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three E-Learning Market in the US Participants:

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. offers digital solutions for higher education through Cengage mindtap engineering, Cengage mindtap business, and economics, Webassign, and other platforms.

Coursera Inc.

Coursera Inc. offers e-learning courses for Campus Student plan helps you build skills to add to your resume with unlimited Guided Projects.

Docebo Inc.

Docebo Inc. offers E-learning that helps in the development of leadership and development skills through its customer experience hub.

E-Learning Market In US 2021-2025: Segmentation

The e-learning market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Content



Technology



Services

End-user

Higher Education



Corporate



K-12

The e-learning market in the US is driven by the evolved learning and education landscape. In addition, the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning is expected to trigger the e-learning market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

