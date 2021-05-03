E-Learning Market In GCC Countries Will Grow By $ 569.04 Mn During 2021-2025|Introduction Of Gamification To Be A Major Trend|Technavio
Set to grow by USD 569.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the e-learning market in GCC countries to register a CAGR of almost 11%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning are some of the major market participants. The high demand for skill-based training will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-Learning Market in GCC Countries is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Corporate
- K-12 Education
- Higher Education
- Geography
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Rest Of MEA
E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the e-learning market in GCC countries provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning.
Market trends such as the introduction of gamification is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the e-learning market growth in GCC countries during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning market size in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market vendors in GCC countries
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for End-user segment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oman - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Geography
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Administrate Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- Docebo Inc.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- New Horizons Worldwide LLC
- Open Text Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- The Rapid Results College Ltd.
- XpertLearning
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
