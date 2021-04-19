E-learning Market In GCC Countries- Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-learning market in GCC countries is poised to grow by USD 492.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The E-learning market in GCC countries is poised to grow by USD 492.66 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download Sample Report!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is positively impacted by high demand for skill-based training.

The E-learning market in GCC countries analysis includes End user segment and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the E-learning market growth in GCC countries during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The E-learning market in GCC countries covers the following areas:

E-learning market Sizing in GCC CountriesE-learning market Forecast in GCC CountriesE-learning market Analysis in GCC Countries

Companies Mentioned

Administrate Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Pearson Plc

The Rapid Results College Ltd.

XpertLearning

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Self-paced E-learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The self-paced e-learning market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The K-12 blended e-learning market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.27 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 UAE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oman - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Administrate Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Pearson Plc

The Rapid Results College Ltd.

XpertLearning

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/e-learning-market-in-gcc-countries-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-in-gcc-countries--administrate-ltd-coursera-inc-docebo-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth--technavio-301271128.html

SOURCE Technavio