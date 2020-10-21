E.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date For Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Ended September 30, 2020

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss the results from its second quarter fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020. The webcast will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Those interested in participating are invited to register prior to the start of the webcast at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. Following the presentation, anyone who would like to ask a question should do so through a separate dial-in line at (866) 807-9684 or (412) 317-5415 internationally. Those not asking questions will be able to hear the question and answer session through the same webcast link. The webcast will be available at this link for twelve months.

Learn more by visiting investor.elfbeauty.com.

About e.l.f. Beautye.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the acquisition of the pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL People in February 2020, and a new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare, created with Alicia Keys, and expected to launch in 2021, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

