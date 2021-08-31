E-Commerce Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The e-commerce market will have Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., and Apple Inc. as major participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on E-Commerce Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of almost 29%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the increase in social media advertising.

The COVID-19 impact report on the e-commerce market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 E-Commerce Market Players

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers e-commerce services through its website ( www.alibaba.com) and Alibaba.com mobile app.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers e-commerce services through its website ( www.amazon.com) and Amazon app.

Apple Inc.: The company offers e-commerce services through its website ( www.apple.com) and Apple store app.

E-Commerce Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-commerce market is segmented as below:

Application

Home Appliances



Fashion Products



Groceries



Books



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The e-commerce market is driven by the increase in social media advertising. In addition, the availability of multiple payment options is expected to trigger the e-commerce market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

