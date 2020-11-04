E-Commerce In The Global Mattress Markets 2020: Leading Online Retailers Involved In Mattress Sales By Business Model

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-Commerce in the Global Mattress Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-Commerce in the Global Mattress Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report offers a detailed analysis of the online mattress market with a particular focus on three world areas: The Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The study analyses the largest retail mattress markets, estimating the incidence of online mattress sales in key countries (the US, Canada, China, India, South Korea, Germany, the UK, France and Spain), the e-commerce mattress sales of the leading retailers (e-tailers, brick-and-mortar retailers, online mattress companies and mattress manufacturers) and providing company profiles highlighting their activity and performance in this sector.

The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the global business, with no exception both for furniture and mattress markets. There are, however, some aspects to take into consideration when considering the mattress sector.

The online channel, which was already eroding offline shares among the global mattress retail markets in recent years, is increasing and partially compensating the sharp decrease of brick-and-mortar stores' sales. According to the publisher, the online mattress market was already following a growth trajectory, registering a +30% in 2019, with different performances across the world. The United States is by far the largest market; in Europe, the increase in the online mattress market in Germany is remarkable; in the Asia-Pacific, the booming Chinese market drives growth.

During the first semester of 2020, the fast increase in online sales is recorded among the largest retailers of home furniture and mattresses (in particular online mattress companies). This could be an opportunity for both mattress retailers and manufacturers.

Impact of COVID-19

Effects of the COVID-19 outbreak over the world mattress sector and insights for the first half of 2020 are provided together with quarterly results of the leading listed companies selling mattresses online. e-Commerce Business Models

The report identifies the leading online retailers involved in mattress sales by business model:

E-tailers (pure e-commerce companies)

Brick and Click companies (dealers with physical stores and webstore)

Non-furniture specialists chains (large multichannel dealers selling furniture, homewares, accessories, home improvement, lighting fixtures and electronics).

Online mattress companies (start-ups selling online via own web platform or through e-tailers)

Mattress manufacturers selling online via own website

Features of the Online Mattress Business and Organization

The most important peculiarities of the e-commerce business in the mattress industry, including services (delivery and logistic issues, payment methods, return strategies, use of social media, advertising strategies), product features (bed-in-a-box, one-size-fits-all mattresses) and the role of industry suppliers.

e-Commerce in the Mattress Industry The Largest Markets

The report focuses on three world areas, the Americas ( the United States and Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain) and Asia-Pacific ( China, South Korea and India).

Retail mattress sales and incidence of e-commerce in 2019, and change over 2018. A sector overview of economic and e-commerce indicators enriches the analysis.

Competition and Profiles of the Leading Companies in the Online Mattress Market

Estimated online mattress sales (USD million) by leading retailers in Europe , the USA and Canada , Asia-Pacific .

, the and , . The study also profiles the leading retailers and manufactures operating in the online mattress market, highlighting their e-commerce activity and financial performance.

For the online mattress companies, it describes the most important supply features (number of trial nights, years of warranty, price of a twin mattress, in-home-delivery and setup) and distribution strategy (presence of physical stores) and profiles of leading online mattress companies by country.

As regards mattress manufacturers selling online, leading players for each considered country are provided, together with information about their online activity.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Data gathering and processing methodology, terminology and notes

Executive Summary: The online mattress sector - performance across the world, COVID-19 impact, and supply features 1. e-Commerce in the Mattress Market: Insights1.1. An overview of the world mattress market

World mattress consumption trends and International trade of mattresses

1.2. e-Commerce in the mattress market: basic data

Mattress sales and online mattress sales

Share of e-commerce mattress sales by country

1.3. COVID-19 pandemic. Impact and insights for the first half of 2020. Listed companies: sales by quarter. 2019-20201.4. Models of e-commerce business (E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains, Online mattress companies, Mattress manufactures selling online via own website) 2. Features of the Online Mattress Business2.1. Business evolution and organization (Delivery options, Services and return strategies, Bed-in-a-box, The role of industry suppliers, One-size-fits-all mattresses and related bedding products, Advertising strategies, Social media, Payment methods)

e-Commerce in the Mattress Market: Geographical areas and largest markets

3. United States and Canada3.1. Retail and e-commerce sales in the US and Canada: overview and demand drivers

e-Commerce on total retail sales

Economic and e-commerce Indicators

3.2. Online mattress sales in the US and Canada

Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales by country

3.3. Competition

Estimated online mattress sales by leading retailers

3.4. e-Commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)3.5. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer)3.6. Mattress manufacturers selling online 4. Europe and Focus on the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain4.1. Retail and e-commerce sales in Europe: overview and demand drivers

Economic and e-Commerce Indicators

4.2. Online mattress sales in Europe

Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales by country

4.3. Competition

Estimated online mattress sales by leading retailers

4.4. e-Commerce retailers4.5. Online mattress companies4.6. Mattress manufacturers selling online 5. Asia-Pacific and Focus on China, India and South Korea5.1. Retail and e-commerce sales in Asia-Pacific: overview and demand drivers

Economic and e-commerce Indicators

5.2. Online mattress sales in Asia-Pacific5.3. e-Commerce retailers

e-Commerce retailers selling mattress. Estimated e-commerce sales

5.4. Online mattress companies5.5. Mattress manufacturers selling online 6. Annex Survey Results: Global e-Commerce Mattress Market 7. Mentioned Companies

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

bett1

Casper

Coway

Emma Matratze

eve sleep

Flex

Flipkart.com

Hilding Anders

IKEA

JD.com

Kurlon

Marmota

Mlily

Nectar Sleep

Otto

Pepperfry

Pikolin

Saatva

Serta

Simba

Simmons

Suning

Taobao

Tediber

Tmall

Tuft&Needle

Wayfair

Zinus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxtba3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

