E-commerce Giant SharafDG.com Adopts Rocketium's Creative Automation Technology To Boost Its Digital Marketing Campaigns

BANGALORE, India and NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SharafDG.com, the e-commerce marketplace from Sharaf DG group, has partnered with US-based technology platform Rocketium to automate creative production for their digital marketing campaigns. SharafDG.com sells a wide range of products across electronics, fashion, and multiple other categories and serves over a million customers every month. With deeper penetration of online shopping in the MEA region, the company is bracing for massive growth for its digital commerce business in the near future.

Sharaf DG's growth strategy centers around two pillars - a powerful acquisition engine through ads, a strong conversion funnel in their app and website. Offer-based ads and in-app visual merchandising are crucial drivers of these two pillars, both of which demand visuals at a huge scale given Sharaf DG's diverse user base and thousands of products. Rocketium's Creative Automation platform will enable the team to streamline and scale their creative operations through the automated production of banners and videos.

"The agility to roll out offer campaigns at a fast pace gives us a tremendous advantage in today's dynamic and competitive e-commerce landscape. Rocketium's automation technology eliminates redundant work in creative production across hundreds of product and size variants. This is a boon for our marketing team which is always on its toes to go live faster with campaigns," says Biron D'Souza, Digital Marketing Manager at Sharaf DG.

"We are thrilled to work with Sharaf DG and create tremendous growth together with winning marketing campaigns," says Satej Sirur, CEO Rocketium. Rocketium works with leading global brands including most unicorns who benefit from its powerful platform capabilities like spreadsheet-based banner creation, AI-powered size adapts, AI-powered ad copywriting, platform integrations, and more.

"Digital commerce brands need to ensure that every touchpoint with their audience is relevant, timely, and visually-appealing. Taking weeks to produce these visual creatives manually is a huge opportunity cost for today's agile marketing teams," adds Satej Sirur.

About:Rocketium is an all-in-one workspace that combines visual content creation, collaboration, publishing, and analytics so teams can run more effective campaigns faster. Customers include Amazon and high-growth brands such as Invygo, Byju's, Swiggy, Groww, Urban Company, among others.

