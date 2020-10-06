E-Commerce 4 IM Revamps Website To Focus On Merchant Accounts For Online Coaching, Education Courses, And Mastermind Events While Concentrating On WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, And Click Funnels Integrations

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Commerce 4 IM, a US-based, high-risk payment services company, has announced a complete refocus of not only their website, ecommerce4im.com, but of their entire business's focus too.

Moving away from a "one size fits all" model, their revamped business centers around providing merchant accounts, payment gateways, and chargeback reduction services to three online industries: recurring-billing coaching services, educational courses, and high-dollar mastermind events. Additionally, E-Commerce 4 IM now caters specifically to online businesses that use one of four major e-commerce platforms: WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, and ClickFunnels.

According to their president, Alex Roy, the move was made to allow their staff to truly hone an expertise and best serve their clients. "For years, we tried to accommodate every request from every industry, regardless of the software a client used. Our desire to help everyone made it challenging for our staff to become experts in any given niche," explained Alex.

Established in 2013, EC4IM specializes in helping businesses in traditionally high-risk industries find the high-risk merchant services they need to accept credit cards - without fear of being shut down. "This has not changed and will not change. We simply realized that we would be providing a better service by limiting our services to our core industries, and homing in on helping internet marketers that use the top shopping cart systems."

According to an announcement on their website, E-Commerce 4 IM refers to this refined approach as "Specialized processing for specialized industries." By limiting their online merchant account and chargeback mitigation client types, EC4IM's staff can truly specialize and provide the best service and prices possible.

"We now concentrate exclusively on coaching, online courses, mastermind events, and chargeback mitigation businesses that sell their services on one of four web platforms: ClickFunnels, Wix, WooCommerce, and Shopify," emphasized Alex.

When asked about how they chose which shopping cart and site builder platforms to work with, Alex said simply, "Demand, and features. Each of the four shopping carts has a niche. Shopify gives online businesses a comprehensive all-in-one e-commerce platform that makes it easy to customize an online high-risk store. ClickFunnels' entrepreneurs love the overall funnel and marketing capabilities they get with the ClickFunnels site builder. Wix allows coaches and internet marketers to easily set up professional websites that look and feel custom, and WooCommerce is a perennial e-commerce favorite that remains the most popular shopping cart choice on WordPress."

As an aside, E-Commerce 4 IM's sister site, OrganicPaymentGateways.com, centers on CBD and nutritional supplements. This similarly targeted and segmented approach helps their teams truly be "experts" in each arena. It allows both sites to better serve online businesses looking to accept credit cards safely.

The internet marketing world is continuously changing, and there are many new possibilities for high-risk businesses to emerge. Before choosing the ideal high-risk processor, always pay close attention to the specific experience of those you seek advice from to determine the best solution for your business.

To learn more about how E-Commerce 4 IM's new approach can support merchants with credit card processing, visit https://ecommerce4im.com/specialized-processing-for-specialized-industries/

About E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers:

E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers is an internet marketing payment service and chargeback mitigation provider with the goal of making it easier for coaching, mastermind, and online education businesses to sell on Shopify, Wix, WooCommerce, or ClickFunnels. For more information, visit ecommerce4im.com or call (800) 570-1347.

Media contact: Alex Roy 255785@email4pr.com 800-570-1347

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-4-im-revamps-website-to-focus-on-merchant-accounts-for-online-coaching-education-courses-and-mastermind-events-while-concentrating-on-woocommerce-shopify-wix-and-click-funnels-integrations-301146530.html

SOURCE E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers