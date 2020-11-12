E-Cigarettes And Vaporizers Market 2020: An Overview Of Material And Construction Of Evaporators Across 8 Key Types

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Overview of Main Material and Construction Types of Evaporators in All Types of E-Cigarettes and Vaporizers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Overview of Main Material and Construction Types of Evaporators in All Types of E-Cigarettes and Vaporizers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides information about the types of evaporators, which are used in vaporizers from the beginning of the industry. The report is focused on different construction and material types of evaporators. The report consists of images of each type of evaporator and a description of products they are used in. Heaters were divided into 8 groups depending on the material type and form, which are used for vaporization:

Regular e-liquid;

Cannabis vape oil;

Cannabis wax (concentrate);

Tobacco wax (concentrate);

Tobacco and Herbal heatsticks;

Regular tobacco cigarette;

Dry herbal material;

Both for cannabis vape oil and e-liquid.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Glossary 1. Evaporators for regular e-liquid1.1. Device review #11.2. Device review #2 2. Evaporators for cannabis vape oil2.1. Device review #3 3. Evaporators for cannabis wax

4. Evaporators for tobacco wax

5. Evaporators for tobacco sticks

6. Evaporators for tobacco cigarette

7. Evaporators for herbal material

8. Hybrid evaporators for oil and e-liquid Expert opinion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpwt7p

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-cigarettes-and-vaporizers-market-2020-an-overview-of-material-and-construction-of-evaporators-across-8-key-types-301171852.html

SOURCE Research and Markets