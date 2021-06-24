E-cigarette Market In The UK Is Expected To Grow By USD 1.20 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market in the UK is poised to grow by USD 1.

The e-cigarette market in the UK is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

The report on the e-cigarette market in the UK provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as it is a safer option than other tobacco products, the new product launches, and the high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats.

The e-cigarette market in UK analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market in UK growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The e-cigarette market in the UK covers the following areas:

E-cigarette Market In UK SizingE-cigarette Market In UK ForecastE-cigarette Market In UK Analysis

Companies Mentioned

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Innokin Technology Ltd.

J WELL France Sarl

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Pax Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Modular e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rechargeable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

