E Automotive Inc. Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Jason McClenahan, Chief Executive Officer, E Automotive Inc. ("E Inc." or the "Company") (TSX: EINC) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

E Inc.'s mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E Inc. has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E Inc.'s Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E Inc's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E Inc.'s digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St. W. Toronto

