DZS Selects AMT As Value-Added Reseller

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Report, a global leader in broadband connectivity platforms and communications software solutions, today announced a strategic sourcing partnership with Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT), a leading CATV and broadband electronic equipment value-added reseller. This relationship paves the way for communications service providers, MSOs and enterprise customers spanning North America, Caribbean and Latin America to proactively manage supply chain and ensure reliable and predictable sourcing across the full line of DZS leading-edge broadband connectivity solutions.

"Unprecedented demand of faster broadband has now aligned with more than $100 billion of global government-sponsored broadband stimulus funds, such as the recently signed $65 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in the U.S., France's $24 billion Tres Haut Debit Plan, Germany's $14 billion BMVI broadband initiatives and the United Kingdom's $7 billion Project Gigabit, to encourage communications service providers to accelerate their advanced fiber access and optical transport deployments plans," said Charlie Vogt, CEO, DZS. "Our partnership with AMT will empower our mutual customers in the fiber access and enterprise/passive optical LAN market segments to have a wide variety of resources available to them as they meet this demand and leverage these funds to expand their networks, including more options when deploying DZS Xperience, our customer experience management and service delivery software-as-a-service solution designed for residential and business subscribers. These are exciting times for our industry, and we are thrilled to be partnering with AMT to turn this promise into reality."

Mr. Vogt was recently interviewed on the topic of government-sponsored broadband initiatives and supply chain by Bloomberg's Alisa Parenti, Bloomberg Business Week's Carol Massar and Yahoo! Finance's Karina Mitchell.

As part of the partnership, AMT will offer the full range of DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems. Additionally, with both DZS and AMT having partnerships with Plume, the two companies will coordinate in bringing the right combinations of DZS Xperience, DZS Helix smart gateways, and other Plume-ready CPE for service providers and enterprises globally to deploy at scale next-generation customer experience offerings.

"We are excited to add DZS's next generation XGS PON broadband connectivity, IP switching and xHaul mobile transport solutions to AMT's market-leading portfolio of broadband and video broadcast products for wired and enterprise networks," said Ken Mosca, President and CEO, AMT. "Our relationship with DZS will not only enable joint customers to achieve accelerated rollout timeframes and reduce supply chain risk, but also give them a broader choice of standards-based, next-generation fiber access and 5G xHaul products, which meet key requirements for rural connectivity and high-speed broadband initiatives anywhere in the world."

The partnership includes the DZS O-series of environmentally hardened, compact and high-bandwidth network edge equipment that is ideally suited for mobile xHaul applications, as well as the DZS V-series of GPON and next-generation XGS-PON, for cost-effective network edge, midhaul and backhaul at scale along with SDN control and NFV capabilities. AMT will stock market-leading DZS FTTx OLT, ONT and WiFi solutions. These standards-based offerings future-proof service provider and enterprise networks while supporting world-class connectivity and performance along with significant cost, service management and customer experience benefits.

For more information, visit https://dzsi.com/ or https://www.goamt.com.

About DZS DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity platforms and communications software solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

About AMTAdvanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is the performance leader among CATV and High-End Broadband Electronic Equipment Providers. As a value-added reseller of high-performance products from numerous well-known manufacturers globally, AMT targets emerging technology applications in broadband with a complete line of RF and fiber distribution, video, data, OTT, IPTV, and HDTV products. In addition, AMT Professional Services provides expert in-house technical support, including: system design, digital headends, CMTS deployment, outside plant: node segmentation and optimization, retro upgrade, splicing, sweep and noise mitigation, inside plant: rack, stack and wire, DOCSIS 3.1 performance assessment.

AMT's complete portfolio of broadband equipment includes products from CommScope, Plume, Harmonic, Vecima, Ruckus, Nokia, Emcore, Drake, Actiontec, Amino, ATX and Blonder Tongue, to name a few, and is complimented by a sales and engineering team with hundreds of years of combined experience within the CATV, SMATV, IP and Telco industries. With an unmatched inventory of stocked items, including digital, analog and IP headend electronics, CMTS's, DigiCipher® receivers, RF and fiber transport, digital encoders, ad insertion, line gear, gateways, modems, digital QAM and IP set-tops, AMT is uniquely positioned to provide the shortest lead-times for a multitude of the industry's premier brands.

