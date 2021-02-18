DZS Partners With NCTC To Bring Fiber Access And Mobile Transport Portfolio To Rural Operators Across The U.S.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC), to enhance the performance, profitability and potential of its members' broadband networks by partnering with a Texas-based company with U.S. engineering, manufacturing, and support.

This agreement gives NCTC's 700-plus member companies access to special pricing on the full range of DZS world-class, environmentally hardened FTTx OLT solutions, customer premises portfolio and mobile transport technology. This includes 10Gig solutions and Layer 3 switching solutions that support next-gen 100G MEF CE 2.0 rings carrying both access and wireless traffic. The deal also provides the option for NCTC members who buy DZS equipment expedited access to fiber cable, with current scheduled delivery in just 12 weeks - a fraction of the time being experienced on the open market.

"We are pleased to offer our members discounted access to the full range of technology from DZS, a leading US-based fiber access manufacturer," said Rob Smith, Senior Director of Procurement at NCTC. "A recognized innovator committed to standards and technology flexibility, DZS delivers a high-density hardened portfolio of 1Gig and 10Gig solutions and broad CPE options, as well as a growing portfolio of field-proven mobile transport options for service providers."

"DZS is committed to long-term, win-win access partnerships with NCTC and its members," said Meggin Sawyer, Vice President of North America Sales at DZS. "For innovative operators deploying next-gen fiber networks, DZS supports virtually every FTTx deployment architecture for maximum freedom of choice. Plus, our 'deal direct' partnership arrangement enables NCTC members to minimize OPEX and capital expenditures while putting in place a cost-effective, reliable, and maintainable infrastructure that doesn't erode margins with onerous license fees."

To further support NCTC members as they plan, provision, test and manage their new or upgraded broadband networks, DZS can provide tailored offerings like network audit services, engineering support, expert technical guidance, and access to its RDOF Amplify! program designed for RDOF participants.

The NCTC and DZS will host an introductory webinar for all NCTC members to learn about DZS solutions on March 9, 2021. Details will be sent from the NCTC to its membership soon.

For more information on DZS and its fiber access solutions, visit https://dzsi.com/fttx/.

About DZS DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

