DZS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced that Charlie Vogt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming investor conferences during May and June:

Needham 16 th Annual Virtual Technology & Media ConferenceMay 17-18, 20219:30 am ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Craig-Hallum 18 th Annual Institutional Investor ConferenceJune 2, 2021Available for virtual 1x1 meetings

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferenceJune 8, 202111:20 am ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

In addition, DZS invites current and prospective investors, analysts, customers, and other interested parties to its DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day on May 13. Presentations will begin at 9:00 am CT, followed by a question-and-answer period that is expected to conclude by 12:00 pm CT. To pre-register for this webcast, visit the DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Relations page.

About DZS DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world's most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSi.comDZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovationDZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Investor Inquiries:Ted Moreau - Vice President, Investor Relations IR@DZSi.com