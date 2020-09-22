Dyrect's 30-Minutes Or Less Cannabis Delivery Expands To 67 Cities In Los Angeles County

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It took less than three weeks for Culver City, California cannabis delivery company, Dyrect, to launch operations and expand deliveries from three to 67 cities in Los Angeles County. By October 1, 2020, Dyrect will make deliveries to cities in Orange County. All deliveries are made in 30 minutes or less from a menu of cannabis products and paraphernalia sourced from local, licensed dispensaries.

"We're thrilled by the positive reception Dyrect has received from Los Angeles cannabis community," says Dyrect Founder Chloe Parker. "After being online for just 10 days, we were already delivering 100 orders per day. We're excited to expand our footprint in California so we can bring the unique Dyrect experience to more consumers."

Dyrect's latest expansion adds 16 more cities to its Los Angeles County delivery area, including:

1. Azusa

2. Bellflower

3. Cerritos

4. Covina

5. Crenshaw

6. Downtown LA

7. Glendora

8. Harbor City

9. Hawthorne

10. Inglewood

11. La Puente

12. Malibu

13. Mid Town

14. Pacific Palisades

15. Santa Clarita

16. Santa Fe Springs

In its first 10 days of operation, Dyrect customers saw how seriously the company takes its mission to provide the fastest cannabis delivery. The average delivery time was 25 minutes.

"Not only is Dyrect expanding its delivery areas to give more customers access to fast cannabis delivery and an elevated experience," Chloe explains, "but we're also decreasing the minimum order amount required to get free delivery. To allow more people to experience Dyrect's service, we're reducing the minimum order amount from $50 to $30, so all orders of $30 or more will be delivered at no charge."

As Dyrect continues to expand, customers can learn about new delivery areas on the MyDyrect.com website or by following @mydyrect on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About DyrectDyrect offers free delivery of a wide selection of high quality cannabis products from licensed, local dispensaries to customers in California who meet the state's requirements to purchase adult-use marijuana. Orders can be placed on-demand on the company's website at MyDyrect.com or by phone or text, and all customers receive the fastest delivery- in 30 minutes or less - as well as well as an industry-leading customer experience. For more information, visit MyDyrect.com.

