Dyno Locks - Locksmith Dublin Celebrating 30 Years Of Excellence In Locksmiths & Security Industry

Ireland's Most Reliable Supplier of Locksmiths and Security Services; Highest Rated in Ireland on Trustpilot & Google My Business

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyno-Locks is recognized for total excellence in terms of service, personnel and equipment - and the ability to provide a cost-effective solution to home and premises security. From rapid response re-entry to access control systems, Dyno-Locks does it all.

Dyno Locks & Alarms Locksmith Dublin Has Branches Throughout Ireland, Covering 100% of the Country

Celebrating 30 Years in Locksmith & Security Industry This Year

in Locksmith & Security Industry This Year Company Offering a 15% Discount on All Services

Nationwide Services Include:

Locksmith: Lock opening, lock fitting, lock repairs, multipoint locks, five-lever locks to insurance standards.

Lock opening, lock fitting, lock repairs, multipoint locks, five-lever locks to insurance standards. Auto Locksmith: All makes and models opened. Onsite car keys made to suit. Lock opening.

All makes and models opened. Onsite car keys made to suit. Lock opening. Access Control: Intercoms supplied and fitted, magnetic locks, push-button locks.

Intercoms supplied and fitted, magnetic locks, push-button locks. Alarms: Commercial and domestic installations.

Commercial and domestic installations. CCTV: Commercial and domestic systems available.

Commercial and domestic systems available. Safe Engineer: Supply, open and fitting of all safes, all brands.

Each and every Dyno-Locksmith & Technician is rigorously trained in line with the strict requirements of ISO 9001. This accreditation is the customer's assurance of quality and a guarantee of the company's commitment to a consistent level of service. Furthermore, all working practices conform to all the latest Health & Safety legislation.

Customer Service Delivery:

Genuine 24-Hour Rapid Response

All Work Fully Guaranteed

Security-Vetted Personnel

No Call-Out Charge

Fixed-Price Quotes

Locally Available Nationwide

FREE Security Surveys

Areas Covered:

Dyno Locks & Alarms has 15+ vans on the road 24/7 covering 100% of the country. The company covers the whole of Ireland including Dublin, Cork, Kildare , Carlow, Waterford, Limerick, Kilkenny and more. Dyno-Locks is well-known around these areas due to the quality of service the company provides. To avail, Ireland-wide 15% off until Dec. 31. Call the Toll-Free Phone lines. Dyno Locks & Alarms is open 24/7.

Dyno aims to provide genuine value for the money. Professional standards and the most efficient working practices combine to produce a service of unparalleled quality at surprisingly competitive prices. Dyno's policy is that work never starts until a fixed price quote has been agreed with the customer.

There are never any hidden extras added to the final bill. By consistently carrying out customer satisfaction surveys, the company is able to ensure that Dyno-Locks is always providing a high level of service and competitive prices. Every month, the company receives thousands of calls from customers with lock or security problems.

All Directors are members of the Associated Locksmiths of Ireland (AlOI) and the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA). Dyno-Locks is also a member of Irish Industry Association (ISIA).

Media Contact: Dyno Locks & Alarms - Locksmith Dublin & All Ireland32 Capel St., North City, Dublin, D01 F297, Ireland+353862220222

Related Files

Locksmiths_Ireland-Locksmith,Nationwide_Locksmiths,Locksmiths,Alarms,CCTV,Safes.docx

Related Images

locksmiths-dublin.jpg Locksmiths Dublin Dyno Locks & Alarms - Locksmiths Dublin & All Ireland

Related Links

Car Keys Replacement

Alarm Systems

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dyno-locks---locksmith-dublin-celebrating-30-years-of-excellence-in-locksmiths--security-industry-301142105.html

SOURCE Dyno Locks & Alarms Dublin