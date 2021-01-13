Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) - Get Report announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for January 2021. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 25, 2021.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

