Dyndrite Awarded As Technology Pioneer By World Economic Forum

- The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 - companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more

SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyndrite ™, provider of the world's first accelerated computation engine used to create next-generation digital manufacturing hardware and software, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Dyndrite delivers access to production automation and scalable compute through software, giving additive manufacturing hardware and software companies the power, freedom and control necessary to deliver the future of digital manufacturing.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early- to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With this selection as Technology Pioneer, Harshil Goel, CEO & Founder, Dyndrite will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Dyndrite will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Dyndrite to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Dyndrite and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are both humbled and honored to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Harshil Goel. "Additive manufacturing has the potential to transform humanity but requires a new approach in software technology. Dyndrite is revolutionizing the way 3D geometry is created, transformed and transmitted on a computer, and by doing so we empower additive manufacturing to deliver serial production, at scale."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Dyndrite:Dyndrite makes the world's first accelerated computation engine, a tool that gives hardware and software companies the power, freedom and control necessary to deliver the future of digital manufacturing. Our GPU-accelerated software delivers hyper-scalability, python automation and eyebrow-raising performance due to the dedication of a team of mathematicians, software engineers, and mechanical engineers. Dyndrite exists to help its partners solve the toughest geometry and compute problems on the planet, to ignite their purpose. Investors include Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused Investment Fund and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company, which was founded in 2016, is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

