Dynavax To Present At The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, at 3:20 p.m. E.T.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About DynavaxDynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

