Dynavax Appoints Kelly MacDonald As Chief Financial Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Kelly MacDonald has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. MacDonald will join the company effective March 1, 2021.

As previously announced, after 14 years at Dynavax, Chief Financial Officer Michael Ostrach is retiring. Mr. Ostrach has agreed to remain available as an advisor to the Company thereafter.

"Michael's contributions and unwavering commitment to Dynavax have been critical to the success of our company. We are extremely fortunate to have had his guidance over the years and now as a strategic advisor to ensure a seamless transition to his successor," commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. "Kelly is an accomplished financial leader with a deep understanding of corporate and commercial finance and will be an asset as we grow our business of developing vaccines to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases. On behalf of the board and the other members of the executive team, it is a pleasure to welcome Kelly to Dynavax."

"This is an exciting time to join Dynavax as it continues to build a leading vaccine company, addressing urgent global health needs," commented Kelly MacDonald. "I share the long-term commitment to Dynavax' vision of collaboration, innovation and growth and look forward to leading the finance and accounting team in executing the company's strategic and financial objectives."

Ms. MacDonald joins Dynavax from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals where she held roles of increasing responsibility. In her final role at Ironwood Ms. MacDonald served as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President, Finance where she led the Company's corporate accounting and finance processes, enterprise risk management, treasury and capital allocation strategy. While at Ironwood, she also held various other managerial roles, providing finance and accounting support for the company's strategic planning, R&D portfolio management, global business development, product launches and commercial execution. Prior to joining Ironwood, Kelly was a Manager in the Health Industries Assurance Practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, primarily serving clients in life sciences and technology sectors.

Ms. MacDonald is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fairfield University.

About DynavaxDynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B ® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

