Dynavax And CEPI Announce $99 Million In Funding For CpG 1018 Adjuvant Manufacturing To Support The Global COVID-19 Response

OSLO, Norway AND EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) today announced they have entered into an agreement to support the supply of Dynavax's CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant to be used in approved COVID-19 vaccines developed by CEPI grantees.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI commented: "A critical goal of CEPI's response to COVID-19 is to support development, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines to end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021. Through our partnership with Dynavax, we hope to enable the development and faster supply of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines and ensure equitable access to them globally."

"CEPI has been instrumental in supporting vaccine development to address the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. "Adjuvants will play an important role in developing effective vaccines for COVID-19 and we are proud to contribute to CEPI's efforts in this global public health emergency with our CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant platform. This funding will ensure the capacity is available to help meet global health needs. This agreement is reflective of CpG 1018's potential significant benefit around the world in vaccines for COVID-19."

Under the terms of the agreement, CEPI will provide Dynavax funding of up to $99 million through a forgivable loan for the manufacturing of CpG 1018 with the potential to support hundreds of million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2021 through COVAX. COVAX is the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level. This stockpile of CpG 1018 will be first available for purchase by CEPI grantees for use in approved COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax will sell the reserved CpG 1018 under separate commercial supply agreements made directly with CEPI grantees within price parameters agreed with CEPI. Upon sale of CpG 1018 manufactured under this agreement, Dynavax will reimburse CEPI for the funded manufacturing cost. If the relevant vaccine programs are unsuccessful and no alternative use is found for the adjuvant, the loan will be forgiven.

About Vaccine AdjuvantsAn adjuvant is a pharmacological or immunological agent that modifies the effect of other agents. Adjuvants are added to a vaccine to boost the immune response to produce more antibodies and longer-lasting immunity, thus minimizing the dose of antigen needed. Adjuvants may also be used to enhance the efficacy of a vaccine by helping to modify the immune response by particular types of immune system cells.

About CpG 1018 AdjuvantCpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], an adult hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dynavax developed CpG 1018 to provide an increased vaccine immune response, which has been demonstrated in HEPLISAV-B. CpG 1018 provides a well- developed technology and a significant safety database, potentially accelerating the development and large-scale manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About DynavaxDynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

