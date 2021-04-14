Dynatrace Once Again Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Application Performance Monitoring

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) - Get Report today announced Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM). This is the 11 th consecutive time Dynatrace has appeared as a Leader in this report. For the second time, Gartner positioned Dynatrace highest and furthest in both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"Application-layer observability continues to be critical for any modern, cloud observability strategy," said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. "For many of our customers, applications are the high ground - where the business meets IT. Bringing our best-in-class application observability together with multicloud and hybrid-cloud infrastructure observability, automatic log capture and analytics, and advanced user experience observability continues to set us apart. This enables our customers to tame cloud complexity, speed innovation, and deliver better business outcomes, consistently."

Dynatrace believes its sustained leadership reflects its ability to guide the industry in a rapidly evolving market. The industry has moved to dynamic, multicloud and hybrid-cloud environments which produce an immense volume, velocity, and variety of data. This increased cloud complexity has brought the need for automation and intelligence, in addition to observability, to the forefront.

Anticipating this evolution, Dynatrace re-invented its Software Intelligence Platform from the ground-up. The platform provides the broadest multicloud observability, spanning logs, metrics, and traces, user experiences data, and data from the latest open-source standards, including OpenTelemetry. Dynatrace built AIOps capabilities into the core of the platform through its AI engine, Davis®, which automatically identifies any anomalies in cloud performance or user behavior and prioritizes alerts based on business impact to eliminate guesswork. In addition, Dynatrace's automation dramatically reduces manual-intensive tasks, through continuous discovery, as well as automatic configuration and instrumentation across the full stack.

"We are thrilled to, once again, be recognized by Gartner for our Leader position in APM," continued Tack. "We are also thankful for our customers and partners who help guide us as we continually innovate. They motivate and inspire us to provide the most intelligent cloud observability platform that's also easy to use, simple to scale, and valuable across many digital business use cases."

Gartner also named Dynatrace a Customers' Choice in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Application Performance Monitoring report. Here is what a few of these customers said about Dynatrace:

"While most of the big vendors have spent their time trying to patch and upgrade their way to the needs of today, Dynatrace went back to the drawing board and created something special for today's needs. We have found the AI to be spot-on with our environments." Senior Site Reliability Engineer, services industry

"Dynatrace soars well above the current set of competitors. It constantly amazes me with its capacity and capabilities and the cutting-edge technologies it leverages with constant upgrades. The scale and automation at which Dynatrace can be applied is unmatched." Sr. Technical Consultant, services industry

"The platform provides a complete insight into everything that is happening within the ecosystem" Head of IT Development, retail industry

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, Federico De Silva, Padraig Byrne, and Josh Chessman, 9 April 2021. Before 2015, Dynatrace was listed as Compuware. Dynatrace was spun off from Compuware following the privatization of Compuware in December 2014.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005709/en/