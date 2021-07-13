Dynata Ranked #1 "Field Services" Company In 2021 GRIT Top 50

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, ranked #1 in the inaugural ranking of "Field Service" companies and maintained its spot as a top 3 "Data & Analytics Provider" in the 2021 edition of the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report, considered a leading benchmark of the market research industry's top innovators. Additionally, Dynata moved up one spot to #8 in the "Most Innovative Suppliers" ranking.

"Our top ranking in Field Services reinforces our unrivaled ability to uncover the insights our clients need to understand and respond to consumer behaviors," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "Our clients rely on our data's quality, scale and depth - comprised of more than 62 million consumers and B2B professionals, all vetted and verified - as the cornerstone of precise quality insights. That foundation, combined with our leading position as a Data and Analytics Provider, ensures our clients can uncover and activate the insights they need across every sector and geography, enabling informed data-driven decisions at the speed and scale of their business."

Dynata's high rankings in the "Field Service" and "Data & Analytics Provider" categories validate Dynata's core strength of high-quality, fully permissioned first-party data and its capabilities for connecting data, activating campaigns and measuring performance across the entire marketing continuum. These come together in the Dynata Platform, an all-in-one solution that combines innovative solutions for every element of the marketing lifecycle, with the benefit of Dynata's deep experience and broad expertise.

The 2021 GRIT Report uses an aggregate of responses from market research suppliers, clients, and insights professionals, encompassing 3,242 completed interviews globally. As a peer-based survey, GreenBook considers it a good proxy for business growth, a useful snapshot for strategic planning, and a key metric used to assess a company's position in the marketplace.

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum - from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

