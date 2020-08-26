Dynamic Respiratory Services Announces Integration With PointClickCare's EHR Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Respiratory Services, a post-acute respiratory care provider, is proud to announce its partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. Dynamic Respiratory Services' PDPM program, DynamicRT, combines proprietary technology and a team of remote respiratory care practitioners to support post-acute providers in the compliant delivery of respiratory services. As part of the partnership, DynamicRT will seamlessly integrate with PointClickCare's core electronic health record (EHR) platform, and be listed as an integrated offering on the PointClickCare Marketplace.

"PDPM has sparked a respiratory therapy renaissance in skilled nursing facilities, yet meeting the strict requirements for MDS capture will be a constant challenge," says Gregory Pino, President of Dynamic Respiratory Services. "DynamicRT's integration with PointClickCare's EHR platform will ensure skilled nursing facilities have the support they need to optimize clinical outcomes and boost reimbursement by prompting the proper and timely utilization of respiratory services."

DynamicRT provides skilled nursing facilities with a remote team of respiratory therapists to continuously monitor patient populations and submit recommendations when qualifying conditions are observed. If a recommendation is approved, Dynamic's team monitors daily administration to ensure constant compliance with MDS coding criteria. Daily alerts are sent if compliance is not achieved to prompt immediate corrections. Monthly reports consolidate patient demographics, nursing compliance, and Medicare revenue data — enabling actions to be taken before a material impact is felt on outcomes and revenue.

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace — an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.

"As the leading technology partner to North America's senior care community, we are uniquely positioned to identify and provide world-class integrated solutions to our clients," said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "With the help of our Marketplace Partners and growing partner ecosystem, we are empowering our customers to select solution sets that meet their unique and varied business needs."

